iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) Trading Up 0.7%

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.39 and last traded at $45.27. 87,131 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 176,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.97.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day moving average of $42.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEMB. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $687,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $1,014,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 73.8% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 57,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 24,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 240,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter.

