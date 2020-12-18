iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV) Stock Price Up 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.18 and last traded at $26.16. Approximately 8,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 14,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.15.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.98.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 681,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,562,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 50.50% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Recommended Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.