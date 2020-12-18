iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF (BATS:IEIH) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF (BATS:IEIH) traded up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.83 and last traded at $32.64. 5,114 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.46.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF stock. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF (BATS:IEIH) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

