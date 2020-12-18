iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XJH) Trading Up 2.1%

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XJH)’s stock price rose 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.45 and last traded at $31.44. Approximately 3,179 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,871% from the average daily volume of 107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.80.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XJH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 16.67% of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

