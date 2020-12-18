iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:XVV) Shares Up 1.1%

iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:XVV) shares shot up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.14 and last traded at $28.12. 1,716 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 2,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.82.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.28.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:XVV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 49,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 24.89% of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

