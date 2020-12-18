IQeon (IQN) Hits Market Cap of $12.72 Million

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 18th. In the last seven days, IQeon has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar. One IQeon token can currently be bought for approximately $2.32 or 0.00010190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, YoBit and Token Store. IQeon has a total market cap of $12.72 million and approximately $383,251.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00023349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00134643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $175.91 or 0.00774147 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00168332 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00387991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00125410 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00078005 BTC.

About IQeon

IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 tokens. The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling IQeon

IQeon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Token Store and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

