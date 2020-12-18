IQeon 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $458,430.00 (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. IQeon has a total market capitalization of $12.82 million and approximately $458,430.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IQeon token can now be purchased for $2.33 or 0.00010228 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, Token Store and YoBit. In the last week, IQeon has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00132314 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.07 or 0.00784834 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00165400 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00386168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00125191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00077758 BTC.

About IQeon

IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 tokens. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling IQeon

IQeon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Token Store and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

