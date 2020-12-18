iPath B Bloomberg Platinum Ttl Ret ETN (NYSEARCA:PGMB) Stock Price Up 0.2%

iPath B Bloomberg Platinum Ttl Ret ETN (NYSEARCA:PGMB)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.67 and last traded at $49.67. 377 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.58.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.34.

