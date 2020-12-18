IoT Chain Achieves Market Cap of $4.61 Million (ITC)

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One IoT Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0529 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular exchanges. IoT Chain has a total market capitalization of $4.61 million and $1.65 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IoT Chain has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00116239 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000062 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

About IoT Chain

IoT Chain (CRYPTO:ITC) is a token. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 tokens. The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

IoT Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

