IONChain Achieves Market Cap of $695,747.96 (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. IONChain has a total market capitalization of $695,747.96 and approximately $290.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IONChain has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One IONChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including FCoin and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00023538 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00134514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.51 or 0.00775205 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00199403 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00387196 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00125293 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00078207 BTC.

IONChain Token Profile

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain . IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org

IONChain Token Trading

IONChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

