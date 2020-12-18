InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Stock Price Down 10.4%

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s stock price was down 10.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 3,596,361 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 381% from the average daily volume of 746,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Separately, ValuEngine cut InVivo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) by 78.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,704 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 1.67% of InVivo Therapeutics worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVIV)

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Its clinical development program is the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

