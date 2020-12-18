InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Stock Price Down 10.4%

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s stock price was down 10.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 3,596,361 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 381% from the average daily volume of 746,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.
Separately, ValuEngine cut InVivo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25.
InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVIV)
Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Its clinical development program is the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.
See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
Receive News & Ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.