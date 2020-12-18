Invesque (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) rose 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.78. Approximately 10,376 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 10,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08.

About Invesque (OTCMKTS:MHIVF)

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. Its portfolio of investments include independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 108 properties, including 74 assisted living and memory care facilities, 17 skilled nursing facilities, 13 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

