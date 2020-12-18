Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NYSEARCA:IUS) Trading Up 0.9%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NYSEARCA:IUS) shares were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.21 and last traded at $31.21. Approximately 7,437 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 15,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.94.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.41.

