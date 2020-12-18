Invesco Dynamic Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:PMR) Trading ∞ Higher

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:PMR) rose ∞ during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.37 and last traded at $41.37. Approximately 921 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 968 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.37.

Invesco Dynamic Retail ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:PMR)

PowerShares Dynamic Retail Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Retail Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer staples and industrials.

