Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.00

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.00 and last traded at $32.89, with a volume of 37291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.95.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average is $30.36.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.