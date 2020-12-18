Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) Stock Price Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $127.94

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.94 and traded as high as $130.64. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust shares last traded at $130.34, with a volume of 53,438 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 215.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 565.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 19,944 shares during the period.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

