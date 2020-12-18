inTEST (NASDAQ:INTT) Trading Up 3%

inTEST Co. (NASDAQ:INTT)’s share price was up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.29 and last traded at $5.15. Approximately 21,419 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 25,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $4.45.

inTEST (NASDAQ:INTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter.

inTEST Corporation supplies precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

