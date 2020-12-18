International Tower Hill Mines (NASDAQ:THM) Trading 1.5% Higher

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NASDAQ:THM)’s stock price traded up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.34. 298,124 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 499,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Tower Hill Mines in a report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of International Tower Hill Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45.

International Tower Hill Mines (NASDAQ:THM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01).

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile (NASDAQ:THM)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.