Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) PT Raised to C$29.00

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$22.00 to C$29.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IFP. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$26.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

TSE IFP traded down C$0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting C$23.50. 214,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,036. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.16. Interfor Co. has a 12-month low of C$4.75 and a 12-month high of C$24.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.70.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Hong Knog, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

