Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Raised to $131.00 at Raymond James

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ICE. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.77.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,795. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.24. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $113.01. The company has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $4,383,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,463,130.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,197 shares of company stock worth $14,042,367. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 254,440.7% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,754,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,057,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750,072 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 297.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,768,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,308,000 after buying an additional 7,309,767 shares in the last quarter. Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $918,516,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,644,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,799,000 after buying an additional 1,129,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,400,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,519,000 after buying an additional 425,510 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

