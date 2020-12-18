Insider Selling: EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) EVP Sells 13,192 Shares of Stock

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 13,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $532,561.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,580.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of EVTC traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.04. 1,070,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,957. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $42.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.05 and its 200 day moving average is $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.14.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.26. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. The business had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EVTC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the second quarter worth $258,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in EVERTEC by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 17,555 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in EVERTEC by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 192.2% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 13,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

