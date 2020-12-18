Insider Selling: Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) CFO Sells 3,600 Shares of Stock

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) CFO Bret Allen Pedersen sold 3,600 shares of Envela stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $15,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,845.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bret Allen Pedersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 13th, Bret Allen Pedersen acquired 244 shares of Envela stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $1,029.68.

On Friday, October 30th, Bret Allen Pedersen acquired 200 shares of Envela stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $854.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Bret Allen Pedersen acquired 123 shares of Envela stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $499.38.

ELA stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.84. 213,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,671. Envela Co. has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $6.20.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.81 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envela in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envela in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envela in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Envela in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envela in the second quarter valued at about $101,000.

Envela Company Profile

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

