Insider Selling: Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $74,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 928,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,887,368.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $15.10. 770,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,573. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.47. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $19.13.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.25. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARA. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 70.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 548.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $171,000. 64.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

