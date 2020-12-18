Insider Selling: Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Insider Sells 2,447 Shares of Stock

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) insider Keith Orford sold 2,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $14,682.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CALA traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.30. 2,156,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,292. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average is $4.47. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $8.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.78.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALA. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 7.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,438,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,275,000 after acquiring an additional 503,754 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,918,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 656,881 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,363,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 767,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,290,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 91,841 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,040,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 221,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CALA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.35.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

