Insider Selling: Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) CEO Sells 19,158 Shares of Stock

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) CEO Victor Grizzle sold 19,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $1,480,913.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,178,143. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Victor Grizzle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Victor Grizzle sold 31,200 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $2,444,208.00.

Shares of NYSE:AWI traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $76.87. 601,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,116. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.23. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $111.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.89, a PEG ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The company had revenue of $246.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 17.57%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AWI. Bank of America lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter valued at about $38,921,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at about $39,860,000. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter valued at about $33,868,000. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 16.2% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,572,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,543,000 after acquiring an additional 358,618 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 279.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 244,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after acquiring an additional 180,026 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

