Insider Buying: Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Director Purchases 425 Shares of Stock

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Director Jane F. Magpiong purchased 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.89 per share, for a total transaction of $11,003.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,003.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:UTF opened at $25.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.52. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $27.65.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.