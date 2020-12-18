Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD) Trading 3.5% Higher

Inrad Optics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INRD) shares traded up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.59. 779 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

The firm has a market cap of $7.88 million, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.73.

About Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD)

Inrad Optics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets crystal-based optical components and devices, custom optical components, and precision optical and opto-mechanical assemblies in the United States. The company provides optical components, optical coatings, and subassemblies for the military, aerospace, industrial, and medical marketplace; precision metal optics; and UV filter optical components for use in critical applications in defense systems, such as missile warning sensors, as well as opto-mechanical design and assembly services.

