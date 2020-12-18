Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:UMAY) Trading Up 0.1%

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:UMAY)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.26 and last traded at $27.26. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 20,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.22.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average of $26.66.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at approximately $597,000.

