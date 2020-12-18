Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 256,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471,012 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January were worth $7,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 68.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 411.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 14.0% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PJAN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.44. The company had a trading volume of 41,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,605. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a 12-month low of $22.74 and a 12-month high of $30.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average of $29.13.

