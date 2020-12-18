InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) Trading Down 5.5%

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSE:INFU)’s stock price fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.95 and last traded at $16.11. 138,748 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 103,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.59 million, a PE ratio of 48.09 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.02.

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InfuSystem had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The firm had revenue of $25.13 million during the quarter.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

