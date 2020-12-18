Informa plc (INF.L) (LON:INF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $449.40

Shares of Informa plc (INF.L) (LON:INF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $449.40 and traded as high as $555.40. Informa plc (INF.L) shares last traded at $545.60, with a volume of 2,631,259 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on shares of Informa plc (INF.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa plc (INF.L) in a report on Monday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 644.18 ($8.42).

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 530.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 450.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.88.

Informa plc (INF.L) (LON:INF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 21st. The company reported GBX 5 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) by GBX 4.20 ($0.05). As a group, research analysts expect that Informa plc will post 5160.9996365 EPS for the current year.

About Informa plc (INF.L) (LON:INF)

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

