Indorse Token (IND) Price Tops $0.0049 on Major Exchanges

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. In the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. One Indorse Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Indorse Token has a total market cap of $182,435.50 and approximately $823.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00059002 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.24 or 0.00375142 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00027686 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $562.97 or 0.02477567 BTC.

About Indorse Token

Indorse Token (IND) is a token. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 tokens. Indorse Token’s official website is indorse.io . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse

Indorse Token Token Trading

Indorse Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indorse Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indorse Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

