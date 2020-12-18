Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.01

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and traded as high as $3.38. Independence Contract Drilling shares last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 97,242 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.18) by $0.45. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 76.74%. Analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. will post -10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Msd Capital L. P sold 9,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $36,870.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Credit Opportunity Master Msd sold 49,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $190,715.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 81,865 shares of company stock worth $316,560 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:ICD)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.