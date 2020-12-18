Imperial Metals Co. (III.TO) (TSE:III) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.97

Imperial Metals Co. (III.TO) (TSE:III) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.97 and traded as high as $4.37. Imperial Metals Co. (III.TO) shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 31,538 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.98. The firm has a market cap of C$610.33 million and a PE ratio of -49.67.

Imperial Metals Co. (III.TO) (TSE:III) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$38.16 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fairholme Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 15,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.04, for a total value of C$45,949.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,491,771 shares in the company, valued at C$44,054,983.84.

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns a 30% interest in the Red Chris mine; and 100% interest in the Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines in British Columbia.

