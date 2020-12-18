Imperial Metals Co. (III.TO) (TSE:III) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.97

Imperial Metals Co. (III.TO) (TSE:III) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.97 and traded as high as $4.37. Imperial Metals Co. (III.TO) shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 31,538 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.98. The firm has a market cap of C$610.33 million and a PE ratio of -49.67.
Imperial Metals Co. (III.TO) (TSE:III) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$38.16 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Imperial Metals Co. (III.TO) (TSE:III)
Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns a 30% interest in the Red Chris mine; and 100% interest in the Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines in British Columbia.
See Also: Day Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Metals Co. (III.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Metals Co. (III.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.