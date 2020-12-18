IMPACT Silver Corp. (IPT.V) (CVE:IPT) Stock Price Up 8%

IMPACT Silver Corp. (IPT.V) (CVE:IPT) rose 8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.08. Approximately 698,911 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 419,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of C$142.90 million and a PE ratio of -270.00.

IMPACT Silver Corp. (IPT.V) Company Profile (CVE:IPT)

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It operates San Ramon Deeps, Mirasol, and Cuchara-Oscar silver mines. The company owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver District and the Capire Mineral District covering 357 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

