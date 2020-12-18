Impact Shares Sustainable Development Goals Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SDGA) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of Impact Shares Sustainable Development Goals Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SDGA) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.95 and last traded at $24.95. 131 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.61.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Impact Shares Sustainable Development Goals Global Equity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Impact Shares Sustainable Development Goals Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SDGA) by 247.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,321 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 36.80% of Impact Shares Sustainable Development Goals Global Equity ETF worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

