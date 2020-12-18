Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (IDH.L) (LON:IDH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $232.50

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (IDH.L) (LON:IDH) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $232.50 and traded as low as $215.00. Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (IDH.L) shares last traded at $215.00, with a volume of 2,389 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 209.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 232.47. The company has a market capitalization of £60.88 million and a P/E ratio of 162.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

About Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (IDH.L) (LON:IDH)

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC develops, manufactures, and sells in-vitro diagnostic tests to the clinical laboratory market in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets immunoassays and automated immunoanalyser technologies to provide diagnostic outcomes for patients.

