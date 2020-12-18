ImageCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $582,645.52 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 17th. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $582,645.52 and $37,632.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0547 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000301 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000079 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 10,649,362 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

