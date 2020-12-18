Iconic Token Market Capitalization Achieves $674,517.65 (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Iconic Token token can now be bought for $0.0824 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular exchanges. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $674,517.65 and approximately $480.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00023365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00131076 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.42 or 0.00783630 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00163852 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00382792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00124160 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00077143 BTC.

Iconic Token Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,989,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,189,539 tokens. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

Iconic Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

