i3 Energy Plc (I3E.L) (LON:I3E) Stock Price Up 4%

Shares of i3 Energy Plc (I3E.L) (LON:I3E) rose 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.20 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.20 ($0.07). Approximately 561,096 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,505,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5 ($0.07).

The stock has a market capitalization of £34.58 million and a P/E ratio of -0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.13.

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the development and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom. It owns 100% interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Westhill, the United Kingdom.

