HyperQuant Reaches 1-Day Volume of $55.00 (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 86.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One HyperQuant token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono, IDAX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. Over the last week, HyperQuant has traded down 81.6% against the U.S. dollar. HyperQuant has a total market capitalization of $17,143.76 and $55.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00023672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00130713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.28 or 0.00786814 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00163399 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00380375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00124167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00077024 BTC.

HyperQuant Token Profile

HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net . The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, Kryptono and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

