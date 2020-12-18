HyperCash (HC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $39.62 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 17th. During the last week, HyperCash has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. HyperCash has a market cap of $39.62 million and $11.82 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00003864 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, TOPBTC, EXX and Bit-Z.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00132314 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.07 or 0.00784834 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00165400 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00386168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00125191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00077758 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,938,042 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash

Buying and Selling HyperCash

HyperCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bit-Z, TOPBTC, Kucoin, Allcoin, Huobi, ZB.COM, Coinnest, Cryptopia, Bithumb, OKEx, HitBTC, Gate.io and EXX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

