Hutchison China MediTech Limited (HCM.L) (LON:HCM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $451.10

Hutchison China MediTech Limited (HCM.L) (LON:HCM) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $451.10 and traded as low as $425.00. Hutchison China MediTech Limited (HCM.L) shares last traded at $430.00, with a volume of 57,361 shares.

The company has a market cap of £3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 454.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 451.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07.

About Hutchison China MediTech Limited (HCM.L) (LON:HCM)

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

