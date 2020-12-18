Hush (HUSH) Price Down 39.8% Over Last Week

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Hush has a total market cap of $401,272.01 and $12,864.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hush has traded down 39.8% against the dollar. One Hush coin can now be bought for about $0.0385 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.37 or 0.00326206 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00041855 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00052874 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000519 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000827 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Hush

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 10,427,077 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

