Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $200.64.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Wilson sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $72,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HII. Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.9% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 19,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 118.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth about $2,213,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HII traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.25. 9,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,283. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52 week low of $136.44 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.52.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions.

