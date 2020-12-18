Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $200.64.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th.
In other news, Director Stephen R. Wilson sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $72,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE:HII traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.25. 9,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,283. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52 week low of $136.44 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.52.
Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.
About Huntington Ingalls Industries
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.
