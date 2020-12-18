Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Shares Up 5.9%

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM)’s share price shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.06 and last traded at $7.05. 1,014,480 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,361,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBM. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.50 to $7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.56.

The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average is $4.29.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $316.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.03 million. Analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $880,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 482.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,438,565 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after acquiring an additional 10,303,670 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 75.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,099 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 12,040 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 107.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 17.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 529,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 77,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

