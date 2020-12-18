HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Sets New 1-Year High at $405.12

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $405.12 and last traded at $404.55, with a volume of 1480293 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $393.81.

A number of brokerages have commented on HUBS. KeyCorp started coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on HubSpot from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on HubSpot from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on HubSpot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.64.

The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.13 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.92.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $228.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $2,635,000.00. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.61, for a total value of $15,664,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,657,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,166,022.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,903 shares of company stock valued at $30,367,511 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in HubSpot in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 58.8% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 33.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 393.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

