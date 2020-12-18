Howdoo (UDOO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.02 Million

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. One Howdoo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0687 or 0.00000619 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates and CoinBene. Howdoo has a total market cap of $6.72 million and $1.02 million worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Howdoo has traded up 21% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00023201 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00131688 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.61 or 0.00785649 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00164618 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00383319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00124911 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00076953 BTC.

Howdoo Token Profile

Howdoo’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,821,309 tokens. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo . The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here

Howdoo Token Trading

Howdoo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Howdoo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

