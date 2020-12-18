Horacio Rozanski Sells 58,802 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $5,323,933.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.80. 1,571,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,152. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.82. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $91.21.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth about $103,000. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAH. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.08.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

