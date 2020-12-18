Horacio Rozanski Sells 58,802 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $5,323,933.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.80. 1,571,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,152. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.82. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $91.21.
Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth about $103,000. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAH. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.08.
Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.
