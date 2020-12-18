HOQU (HQX) Price Reaches $0.0033 on Exchanges

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. In the last seven days, HOQU has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar. HOQU has a market capitalization of $554,987.46 and approximately $3.05 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOQU token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HOQU Profile

HOQU (HQX) is a token. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

